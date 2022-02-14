LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
‘Completion’ of works as relative to a suspensive condition of missives (GWR Property Co Ltd v Forrest Outdoor Media Ltd)

Published on: 14 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Contractual interpretation
  • Implied terms
  • Reduction reduction ope exceptionis or ‘fraud’
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: This decision by Lord Clark in the Outer House of the Court of Session centered on whether ‘completion’ of works had occurred in accordance with a suspensive condition of missives. Lord Clark held that ‘completion’ of the works was a matter dealt with under another contract not involving the defender and it had no contractual right to challenge ‘completion’ under that contract. Lord Clark further held that the five implied terms contended for by the defender were not to be implemented into the missives since they did not meet the required tests set out in Marks and Spencer PLC v BNP Paribas Securities Services Trust Co (Jersey) Ltd. The defender’s case for reduction ‘ope exceptionis’ of the practical completion certificate was, however, not bound to fail and could proceed to be dealt with at proof. Written by Carolyn Morgan, partner at Harper Macleod LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

