menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

‘American Eagle’ infringes ‘Eagle Rare’ trade mark—Court of Appeal dismisses appeal (Liverpool Gin Distillery Ltd v Sazerac Brands, LLC)

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘American Eagle’ infringes ‘Eagle Rare’ trade mark—Court of Appeal dismisses appeal (Liverpool Gin Distillery Ltd v Sazerac Brands, LLC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against the decision of the High Court that the UK and EU trade marks for the words ‘Eagle Rare’ were infringed by the sign ‘American Eagle’ which both related to bourbon whiskey products. Lord Justice Arnold confirmed that the High Court had correctly found that there was trade mark infringement on the basis of a likelihood of indirect confusion. This decision serves as a good reminder of the approach the court takes to key issues relating to the likelihood of confusion required for trade mark infringement (particularly in relation to the distinction between direct and indirect confusion), and applying the summary used by the Trade Marks Registry, as approved in Comic Enterprises Ltd v Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. Written by Mark Daniels, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP and Jessica Johnson, associate at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More