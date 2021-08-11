‘American Eagle’ infringes ‘Eagle Rare’ trade mark—Court of Appeal dismisses appeal (Liverpool Gin Distillery Ltd v Sazerac Brands, LLC)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against the decision of the High Court that the UK and EU trade marks for the words ‘Eagle Rare’ were infringed by the sign ‘American Eagle’ which both related to bourbon whiskey products. Lord Justice Arnold confirmed that the High Court had correctly found that there was trade mark infringement on the basis of a likelihood of indirect confusion. This decision serves as a good reminder of the approach the court takes to key issues relating to the likelihood of confusion required for trade mark infringement (particularly in relation to the distinction between direct and indirect confusion), and applying the summary used by the Trade Marks Registry, as approved in Comic Enterprises Ltd v Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. Written by Mark Daniels, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP and Jessica Johnson, associate at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.