'A lot of progress' in EU-US talks on Privacy Shield successor, EU Commission official says

Article summary

MLex: Negotiators seeking to write a new EU-US agreement on trans-Atlantic transfers of personal data have come a long way in recent months, a European Commission official said on 17 March 2022, though she declined to provide a timeframe for a deal. US companies, including Meta Platforms, have stressed warnings that a failure to reach an agreement could harm their businesses, but optimism has grown recently that a deal could soon be reached. or to read the full analysis.