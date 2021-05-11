menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Issues in construction contracts / Defects

Legal News

£3.7m claim results in £2,000 payment—the importance of causation (BPN & NPS v Canham)

£3.7m claim results in £2,000 payment—the importance of causation (BPN & NPS v Canham)
Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • £3.7m claim results in £2,000 payment—the importance of causation (BPN & NPS v Canham)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: This case involved a claim for professional negligence arising from defective foundation designs for two separate terraced housing blocks. Although it was accepted in expert evidence that the designs were negligent in some respects, the case centered on causation and whether the negligent designs actually caused the decision to demolish and rebuild the blocks. The judge held that, in a claim for £3.7m, the claimants were only entitled to £2,000, that being the cost of remedial works to the foundations that were started but interrupted by the decision to demolish and rebuild. The case highlights the importance of factual evidence in demonstrating causation, even where there is an admission in respect of negligence and breach of contract. The case also contains some useful comments from the judge in respect of reliability of expert evidence, a reminder for parties to consider using the professional negligence adjudication scheme, and a decision on whether a contractor’s shareholder is owed a duty in tort by the contractor’s engaged engineer. Written by Michael Wright, associate at Dentons UK & Middle East LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More